Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, April 7th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

After a light slate on Thursday, the MLB schedule is back in a big way on Friday — but which starting pitchers should you trust (or pick up) for your fantasy teams? We’re here to break them all down, from Clayton Kershaw to Brandon Woodruff to Lucas Giolito and more.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 7th

Pitchers to stream

Zach Eflin, Tampa Bay Rays — A sinker/slider merchant, Eflin won’t provide a ton of strikeout upside, but he does give you an excellent chance at a win and great ratios at home against the A’s and is still available in around 50 percent of leagues.

Tylor Megill, New York Mets — Megill is a bit of the reverse of Eflin: lots of strikeout upside but with questionable command that could hurt his WHIP. Still, the Mets figure to be fired up in their home opener at Citi Field, and the Miami Marlins shouldn’t present too much of a challenge to his nasty slider.

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians — Civale already spun seven strong innings once this season against the Mariners, and he could do it again at home at Progressive Field if his new-look cutter continues to miss barrels. There won’t be many strikeouts, but he has the defense behind him to turn balls in play into outs, and the Guardians let their pitchers go deep into games if you’re looking for a quality start on the waiver wire.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Friday, April 7th.