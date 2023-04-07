 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Friday, April 7th: Oneil Cruz, Jazz Chisholm starting

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Friday, April 7th.

By Chris Landers Updated
Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates smiles during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After four weather-related postponements on Thursday, the MLB schedule gives us just about a full slate for Friday, including several teams finally playing their home openers of the 2023 season. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who should you have in your fantasy lineup? Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Friday, April 7th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.

MLB starting lineups for Friday, April 7th

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as the Marlins outfielder is back in the lineup after suffering a stinger in his right shoulder on Wednesday. Jesus Sanchez draws the start in left field against righty Tylor Megill, while Jon Berti continues to fill in for the injured Ben Zobrist and could be a sneaky source of steals.

Alas, while the Mets called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez after Omar Narvaez’s injury, it’ll be Tomas Nido getting the start at catcher for New York.

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Rangers TBA

The Miles Mastrobuoni experiment continues in right field with Seiya Suzuki on the mend, while the trio of Nico Hoerner/Dansby Swanson/Ian Happ remains entrenched atop Chicago’s lineup.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET

TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley continue to find themselves in the heart of Cincinnati’s lineup against right-handers, batting second and third respectively to face Philly starter Zack Wheeler.

This Phillies lineup, meanwhile, is a far cry from the expectation in the spring. Darick Hall being put on the 10-day IL with a thumb injury means that Kody Clemens will slot in as Philly’s first baseman, while Brandon Marsh is back after tweaking his ankle on Wednesday.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET

TBA

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians, 4:10 p.m. ET

Mariners TBA

The red-hot Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for the Guardians after a day off on Wednesday, while Andres Gimenez now finds himself all the way down at seventh in the lineup — the Guardians offense is much deeper this year than it was last year, which could affect Gimenez’s steals and counting stats.

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m. ET

White Sox TBA

There’s also good news on the injury front for Oneil Cruz, whose facial injury suffered in a collision with Rafael Devers on Wednesday won’t be enough for him to miss time — he’s leading off Friday against Chicago.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:35 p.m. ET

TBA

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET

TBA

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

TBA

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET

TBA

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

TBA

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

TBA

