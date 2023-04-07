MLB lineups for Friday, April 7th: Oneil Cruz, Jazz Chisholm starting

After four weather-related postponements on Thursday, the MLB schedule gives us just about a full slate for Friday, including several teams finally playing their home openers of the 2023 season. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who should you have in your fantasy lineup? Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Friday, April 7th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.
MLB starting lineups for Friday, April 7th
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET
Jazz Chisholm owners can breathe a sigh of relief, as the Marlins outfielder is back in the lineup after suffering a stinger in his right shoulder on Wednesday. Jesus Sanchez draws the start in left field against righty Tylor Megill, while Jon Berti continues to fill in for the injured Ben Zobrist and could be a sneaky source of steals.
Marlins 4/7— Underdog MLB (@Underdog__MLB) April 7, 2023
Arraez 2B
Soler DH
Cooper 1B
Chisholm Jr. CF
Garcia RF
Segura 3B
Sanchez LF
Fortes C
Berti SS
Cabrera SP
Alas, while the Mets called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez after Omar Narvaez’s injury, it’ll be Tomas Nido getting the start at catcher for New York.
Home opener starters. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) April 7, 2023
Miami
Tylor Megill
@SNYtv, @MLBNetwork
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/3xgbcgryca
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
The Miles Mastrobuoni experiment continues in right field with Seiya Suzuki on the mend, while the trio of Nico Hoerner/Dansby Swanson/Ian Happ remains entrenched atop Chicago’s lineup.
Here is today’s #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 7, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/si1AUw7ZwY pic.twitter.com/7B62BGUCTy
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET
TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley continue to find themselves in the heart of Cincinnati’s lineup against right-handers, batting second and third respectively to face Philly starter Zack Wheeler.
Reds Lineup: India 2B, Friedl CF, Fraley DH, Stephenson C, Myers RF, Vosler 1B, Steer 3B, Benson LF, Barrero SS— RotoGrindersMLB (@RotoGrindersMLB) April 7, 2023
This Phillies lineup, meanwhile, is a far cry from the expectation in the spring. Darick Hall being put on the 10-day IL with a thumb injury means that Kody Clemens will slot in as Philly’s first baseman, while Brandon Marsh is back after tweaking his ankle on Wednesday.
The Boys Are Back In Town— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 7, 2023
: @NBCPhiladelphia
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV pic.twitter.com/2IMjJdSWM3
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET
Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians, 4:10 p.m. ET
The red-hot Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for the Guardians after a day off on Wednesday, while Andres Gimenez now finds himself all the way down at seventh in the lineup — the Guardians offense is much deeper this year than it was last year, which could affect Gimenez’s steals and counting stats.
Guardians lineup for the home opener: pic.twitter.com/8BLjRjfrEe— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) April 7, 2023
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 4:10 p.m. ET
Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 4:12 p.m. ET
There’s also good news on the injury front for Oneil Cruz, whose facial injury suffered in a collision with Rafael Devers on Wednesday won’t be enough for him to miss time — he’s leading off Friday against Chicago.
Pirates 4/7— Underdog MLB (@Underdog__MLB) April 7, 2023
Cruz SS
Reynolds LF
McCutchen DH
Santana 1B
Hayes 3B
Suwinski CF
Joe RF
Bae 2B
Delay C
Hill SP
Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:35 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET
