How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 42

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 42 Saturday. Wrexham are up three points on Notts County at the top of the table and have a game in hand, so winning the league and securing automatic promotion is looking like a strong possibility for the club. Here’s how fans can tune in to the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. FC Halifax Town

Date: Friday, April 7

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have been flying to close out the season, but there’s a chance some guys get rested here with the money match against Notts County happening Monday. Wrexham will want to avoid a loss in that contest. Any points from that encounter would be huge in achieving promotion. We’ll see how Phil Parkinson manages his team in this one.

FC Halifax Town sit 17th in the table at the moment but did win their last league match 2-0 against Aldershot Town. They also defeated Altrincham on penalties in the FA Trophy semifinal.

This is the second meeting this season for the two clubs. Wrexham won 3-1 in October.