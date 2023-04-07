 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will the Masters finish the second round on Friday?

We are in a weather delay at Augusta.

Jon Rahm surveys the green before putting on no. 2 during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Update 3:28 p.m. The players back on the course, and the horn has sounded to resume play. But with more weather expected, this might not be the only delay in today’s play.

The Masters is in a weather delay due to lightning in the area of Augusta National Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka is the leader at -12, four shots clear of amateur Sam Bennett in second. The delay began about 3:07 p.m. ET, and all players were forced to stop until the band of storms clears the course.

There is no rain as of yet, so it won’t make the course any softer for the afternoon threesomes, and the wind is still nominal for now.

More to come.

