When is the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The dust has settled on the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which means it's time to look ahead to the 2023 WNBA season. The next generation of professional players will look to hear their names called from one of 12 franchises as the WNBA Draft takes place from the Big Apple.

2023 WNBA Draft date, time, TV

Date: Monday, April 10

Location: New York, NY

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

The defending champion Chicago Sky were unable to notch back-to-back championships after falling to the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. The second annual WNBA’s second Commissioner’s Cup, which took place during the regular season, saw the Las Vegas Aces winning over the Sky.

The Aces were widely regarded as the best team throughout the year, and they entered the postseason with the best overall record and the number one overall seed. Las Vegas put a bow on their 2022 campaign with a Finals victory over the Connecticut Sun, 3-1. A’ja Wilson was named regular season MVP, while Chelsea Gray was awarded Finals MVP honors.

The defending WNBA champion Aces began free agency with a splash by adding two-time MVP Candace Parker to their already-loaded team. The 36-year-old spent the last two seasons in Chicago and helped bring a title to her hometown in 2021. The New York Liberty made a splash move of their own, signing one of the most dominant players in the league in Breanna Stewart.

In addition to the major transactions around the league, several prominent players retired during the offseason, including Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles. Tina Charles was also surprisingly let go by the Mercury last year before joining Seattle, yet she hasn’t yet found a new team for the 2023 season.

Here’s a look at the complete three-round order for Monday’s 2023 WNBA Draft.