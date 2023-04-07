 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 7

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, April 7 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers
Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers react after a LA Clippers basket and a Lakers timeout during a 125-118 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on April 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re also starting to see teams who have secured a playoff spot and seeding potentially slated to rest their key guys. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 7

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams (ankle) - probable
Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable

The Hornets have been tanking for a while, so Williams is a solid bet to get decent minutes. Regardless of Smith Jr.’s status, Bryce McGowens is a strong value option.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

Bam Adebayo (hip) - TBD
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Since the Heat are still in contention for the No. 6 seed, I expect everyone outside of Lowry to suit up. The veteran has already been ruled out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Maxey (neck) - TBD
Joel Embiid (rest) - OUT
James Harden (rest) - TBD
Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD

I expect the Sixers to rest all their key players with the No. 3 seed locked up.

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable

If Hunter doesn’t suit up, Saddiq Bey will likely get the start. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be getting some additional usage as well.

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum (hip) - available
Al Horford (injury management) - available
Malcolm Brogdon (back) - questionable
Marcus Smart (neck) - questionable
Derrick White (ankle) - questionable

The Celtics guard rotation is worth watching here. Tatum and Horford aren’t officially on the injury report but could be rested here as Boston has nothing to play for in terms of seeding.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Ja Morant (hip) - available

Morant is listed as available but he’ll likely see reduced minutes. That means more usage for Tyus Jones in this game.

Jrue Holiday (injury management) - OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - OUT
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Brook Lopez (injury management) - OUT

The Bucks have the top seed locked up, so no need for the big guns to suit up. Jevon Carter, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis all carry tremendous value as DFS filler plays.

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable
Jalen Brunson (injury management) - OUT

Immanuel Quickley is a fine filler play with Brunson out. Barrett likely sits again, so that means more usage for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier.

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
Zach LaVine (injury management) - questionable

Head coach Billy Donovan said the key guys would play a little bit to stay ready for the play-in tournament. The Bulls are locked into the No. 10 spot and will play Wednesday, so there’s a chance the stars rest Friday and suit up for a bit Sunday. Nikola Vucevic is expected to be available.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - probable
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - probable

The Mavericks are still in contention for a play-in spot, so the star guards are going to suit up.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Klay Thompson (back) - available

After being a late scratch from the team’s last game, Thompson is good to go after logging a full practice Thursday.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - questionable
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - questionable
Keegan Murray (injury management) - questionable
Kevin Huerter (injury management) - questionable

Even Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell are listed as questionable for the same reason. The Kings will likely sit everyone if it looks like they’ll be locked into the No. 3 seed depending on Memphis’ result.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant (injury management) - TBD
Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD
Deandre Ayton (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD

With a playoff spot secure, expect the Suns to sit all their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony Davis (foot ) - questionable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable
D’Angelo Russell (foot) - probable

Everyone will be in for the Lakers unless the Suns punt this one. In that event, a minutes restriction could be in place for Davis and James.

More From DraftKings Nation