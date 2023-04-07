Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 7

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re also starting to see teams who have secured a playoff spot and seeding potentially slated to rest their key guys. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 7
Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams (ankle) - probable
Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable
The Hornets have been tanking for a while, so Williams is a solid bet to get decent minutes. Regardless of Smith Jr.’s status, Bryce McGowens is a strong value option.
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
Bam Adebayo (hip) - TBD
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD
Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD
Since the Heat are still in contention for the No. 6 seed, I expect everyone outside of Lowry to suit up. The veteran has already been ruled out.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Maxey (neck) - TBD
Joel Embiid (rest) - OUT
James Harden (rest) - TBD
Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD
I expect the Sixers to rest all their key players with the No. 3 seed locked up.
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable
If Hunter doesn’t suit up, Saddiq Bey will likely get the start. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be getting some additional usage as well.
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum (hip) - available
Al Horford (injury management) - available
Malcolm Brogdon (back) - questionable
Marcus Smart (neck) - questionable
Derrick White (ankle) - questionable
The Celtics guard rotation is worth watching here. Tatum and Horford aren’t officially on the injury report but could be rested here as Boston has nothing to play for in terms of seeding.
Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Ja Morant (hip) - available
Morant is listed as available but he’ll likely see reduced minutes. That means more usage for Tyus Jones in this game.
Jrue Holiday (injury management) - OUT
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - OUT
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
Brook Lopez (injury management) - OUT
The Bucks have the top seed locked up, so no need for the big guns to suit up. Jevon Carter, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis all carry tremendous value as DFS filler plays.
New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable
Jalen Brunson (injury management) - OUT
Immanuel Quickley is a fine filler play with Brunson out. Barrett likely sits again, so that means more usage for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier.
Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks
DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
Zach LaVine (injury management) - questionable
Head coach Billy Donovan said the key guys would play a little bit to stay ready for the play-in tournament. The Bulls are locked into the No. 10 spot and will play Wednesday, so there’s a chance the stars rest Friday and suit up for a bit Sunday. Nikola Vucevic is expected to be available.
Luka Doncic (injury management) - probable
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - probable
The Mavericks are still in contention for a play-in spot, so the star guards are going to suit up.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
Klay Thompson (back) - available
After being a late scratch from the team’s last game, Thompson is good to go after logging a full practice Thursday.
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - questionable
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - questionable
Keegan Murray (injury management) - questionable
Kevin Huerter (injury management) - questionable
Even Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell are listed as questionable for the same reason. The Kings will likely sit everyone if it looks like they’ll be locked into the No. 3 seed depending on Memphis’ result.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant (injury management) - TBD
Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD
Deandre Ayton (injury management) - TBD
Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD
With a playoff spot secure, expect the Suns to sit all their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back.
Anthony Davis (foot ) - questionable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable
D’Angelo Russell (foot) - probable
Everyone will be in for the Lakers unless the Suns punt this one. In that event, a minutes restriction could be in place for Davis and James.