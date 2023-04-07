Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Friday, April 7

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. We’re also starting to see teams who have secured a playoff spot and seeding potentially slated to rest their key guys. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 7

Mark Williams (ankle) - probable

Dennis Smith Jr. (toe) - questionable

The Hornets have been tanking for a while, so Williams is a solid bet to get decent minutes. Regardless of Smith Jr.’s status, Bryce McGowens is a strong value option.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Bam Adebayo (hip) - TBD

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Jimmy Butler (injury management) - TBD

Tyler Herro (injury management) - TBD

Since the Heat are still in contention for the No. 6 seed, I expect everyone outside of Lowry to suit up. The veteran has already been ruled out.

Tyrese Maxey (neck) - TBD

Joel Embiid (rest) - OUT

James Harden (rest) - TBD

Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD

I expect the Sixers to rest all their key players with the No. 3 seed locked up.

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - questionable

If Hunter doesn’t suit up, Saddiq Bey will likely get the start. Bogdan Bogdanovic will be getting some additional usage as well.

Jayson Tatum (hip) - available

Al Horford (injury management) - available

Malcolm Brogdon (back) - questionable

Marcus Smart (neck) - questionable

Derrick White (ankle) - questionable

The Celtics guard rotation is worth watching here. Tatum and Horford aren’t officially on the injury report but could be rested here as Boston has nothing to play for in terms of seeding.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Ja Morant (hip) - available

Morant is listed as available but he’ll likely see reduced minutes. That means more usage for Tyus Jones in this game.

Jrue Holiday (injury management) - OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - OUT

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

Brook Lopez (injury management) - OUT

The Bucks have the top seed locked up, so no need for the big guns to suit up. Jevon Carter, Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis all carry tremendous value as DFS filler plays.

R.J. Barrett (illness) - questionable

Jalen Brunson (injury management) - OUT

Immanuel Quickley is a fine filler play with Brunson out. Barrett likely sits again, so that means more usage for Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier.

DeMar DeRozan (injury management) - questionable

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

Zach LaVine (injury management) - questionable

Head coach Billy Donovan said the key guys would play a little bit to stay ready for the play-in tournament. The Bulls are locked into the No. 10 spot and will play Wednesday, so there’s a chance the stars rest Friday and suit up for a bit Sunday. Nikola Vucevic is expected to be available.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - probable

Kyrie Irving (injury management) - probable

The Mavericks are still in contention for a play-in spot, so the star guards are going to suit up.

Klay Thompson (back) - available

After being a late scratch from the team’s last game, Thompson is good to go after logging a full practice Thursday.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - questionable

De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - questionable

Keegan Murray (injury management) - questionable

Kevin Huerter (injury management) - questionable

Even Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell are listed as questionable for the same reason. The Kings will likely sit everyone if it looks like they’ll be locked into the No. 3 seed depending on Memphis’ result.

Kevin Durant (injury management) - TBD

Devin Booker (injury management) - TBD

Deandre Ayton (injury management) - TBD

Chris Paul (injury management) - TBD

With a playoff spot secure, expect the Suns to sit all their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony Davis (foot ) - questionable

LeBron James (foot) - questionable

D’Angelo Russell (foot) - probable

Everyone will be in for the Lakers unless the Suns punt this one. In that event, a minutes restriction could be in place for Davis and James.