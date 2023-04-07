How the 2023 NBA playoffs bracket is shaping up

There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, many of which have playoff implications for the 2023 postseason. While the Eastern Conference playoff picture is largely set, the seedings are still somewhat up in the air. In the Western Conference, there are seedings and teams left to be determined. Here’s a look at how the bracket is shaping up for the 2023 NBA playoffs heading into Friday’s action.

2023 NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference playoffs

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 TBD

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 TBD

The Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls round out the East field. The Nets and Heat are battling for the No. 6 spot and the right to play the Sixers. The remaining four teams will play in the play-in tournament. Here’s how that field looks heading into Friday’s games.

Eastern Conference play-in field

No. 7 TBD vs. No. 8 TBD

No. 9 TBD vs. No. 10 Bulls

Here’s a look at the West playoff picture, which has plenty of question marks.

Western Conference playoffs

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. TBD

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 TBD

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies/Sacramento Kings vs. No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Grizzlies/Kings vs. No. 6 TBD

The West play-in tournament is equally up in the air.

Western Conference play-in field

No. 7 TBD vs. No. 8 TBD

No. 9 TBD vs. No. 10 TBD

The Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks are all fighting for the remaining spots. Two teams will get automatic berths, and one will be eliminated from play-in contention. The rest will go to the play-in tournament.