Pick on the Total for Blue Jays-Angels on April 7

The Los Angeles Angels play their first home game of the season on Friday, taking on the Toronto Blue Jays and prized off season acquisition Chris Bassitt.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels (-130, 9)

Bassitt is no stranger to pitching against the Los Angeles Angels as he pitched for the Oakland Athletics from 2015-2021, and has a career 3.43 ERA in 12 career pitching appearances against the Angels with 0.7 home runs and 1.6 walks per nine innings.

While with the New York Mets last season, Bassitt posted a 3.42 ERA less than one home run and three walks per nine innings.

Bassitt will duel against Patrick Sandoval, whose 6-9 record is deceiving as he posted a 2.91 ERA with 0.5 home runs and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Both teams overall were mediocre with their bullpen pitching with the Blue Jays 13th in bullpen ERA last season and the Angels 18th, but both were much better after the All-Star break with the Blue Jays 7th in post-All-Star Break bullpen ERA and the Angels 13th.

The Angels pitching has held down opponents in the early part of the season with three runs or fewer allowed in five of their first six games of the season, Friday’s affair sets up for a pitcher’s duel.

The Play: Blue Jays vs. Angels Under 9