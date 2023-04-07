Report: Bucks SF Khris Middleton expected to be ready for NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks SF Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his right knee on Thursday and everything came back clean, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Middleton is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NBA playoffs, which are set to begin next week with the play-in tournament. The Bucks are locked into the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA.

Middleton enters Friday with only 33 games this season. It’s unclear what type of impact the 31-year-old can have in the postseason if 100% healthy, which doesn’t appear to be the case. With two games remaining this season, Milwaukee has a shot at 60 wins, so it isn’t like the team has been faltering without Middleton most of the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber season while Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are playing some of the best basketball of their late careers.

The Bucks are favored to win the NBA championship this season at +285 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Milwaukee is the favorite to represent the East in the 2023 NBA Finals at +130 with the Boston Celtics at +160. The Eastern Conference figures to be a gauntlet with the Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Cavaliers, Knicks and Heat.