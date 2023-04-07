NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Friday, April 7

With a loaded NBA slate Friday, there are plenty of games across the league which have playoff and play-in implications. Here’s a look at which teams will have plenty on the line when they hit the floor Friday.

The Golden State Warriors can clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses by the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers would be locked into a play-in spot with a loss and a Warriors win. The Dallas Mavericks would be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss, and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be locked into a play-in game in that scenario.

Elsewhere in the West, the Grizzlies would clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a loss from the Sacramento Kings. The Kings would be the No. 3 seed with a loss or a Grizzlies win.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is complete but seedings are still up for grabs. The Atlanta Hawks will be the No. 8 seed with a win or a loss from the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are locked into the No. 9 seed in that scenario. The Brooklyn Nets clinch the No. 6 seed in the East with a win or a loss from the Miami Heat. The Heat would be locked into a play-in spot in that scenario, and could be locked into the No. 7 seed depending on other results.