 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Friday, April 7

Here’s a look at which teams can clinch a playoff or play-in spot based on Friday’s results.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors moves the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 4, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

With a loaded NBA slate Friday, there are plenty of games across the league which have playoff and play-in implications. Here’s a look at which teams will have plenty on the line when they hit the floor Friday.

The Golden State Warriors can clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses by the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers would be locked into a play-in spot with a loss and a Warriors win. The Dallas Mavericks would be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss, and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be locked into a play-in game in that scenario.

Elsewhere in the West, the Grizzlies would clinch the No. 2 seed with a win or a loss from the Sacramento Kings. The Kings would be the No. 3 seed with a loss or a Grizzlies win.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is complete but seedings are still up for grabs. The Atlanta Hawks will be the No. 8 seed with a win or a loss from the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are locked into the No. 9 seed in that scenario. The Brooklyn Nets clinch the No. 6 seed in the East with a win or a loss from the Miami Heat. The Heat would be locked into a play-in spot in that scenario, and could be locked into the No. 7 seed depending on other results.

More From DraftKings Nation