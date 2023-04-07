North Carolina guard Caleb Love transfers to Michigan

North Carolina junior guard Caleb Love has announced he’ll transfer to the Michigan Wolverines for his fourth season on social media today.

go rewrite your story kid… 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

The point guard of a team that reached the national championship game in 2022, he was part of one of the most disappointing high-major teams of the last college season in UNC. The Tar Heels chose to turn down an NIT bid in an effort to begin to turn the page as quickly as possible.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game in 2022-23. He heads to a Michigan team that has star center Hunter Dickinson currently in the portal as well, but his destination is as yet unknown. Both the Heels and Wolverines could use a new-look roster, and in the current era of college basketball rebuilding a team via the portal can solve plenty of problems in a hurry.

Thanks to the Covid-19 season, Love will have two years of eligibility at Michigan remaining if he chooses to exercise them.