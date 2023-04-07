New trailer drops for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The final movie in the Indiana Jones series will arrive on June 30th when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters. On Friday, we got a full trailer for the movie at the Star Wars Celebration in London. This followed a teaser trailer released four months ago.

Harrison Ford is back for a fifth time and this outing he is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his comrade in arms racing to battle the Nazis. She plays Helena Shaw his god-daughter and is the daughter of a character named Basil Shaw, who is described as an ally of Jones. They are facing off against a host of enemies, but the lead bad guy is Mads Mikkelsen, playing Jürgen Voller.

The trailer opens with Jones talking about his pending retirement and Helena arriving to take him out for a drink. They discuss something he discovered during the war and then we’re off. Naturally, Voller is looking to acquire the Dial of Destiny, which “could change the course of history.”

We get a host of fight and chase scenes. We get flashbacks to earlier days, which means we get to see some de-aging of Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, and others. And we even get a throwback to the runaway boulder.

The fourth installment of Indiana Jones was widely panned, but this looks like it could provide a strong ending note to the series. A trailer doesn’t tell all, but it’s hard not to get overly excited about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.