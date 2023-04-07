Has the Masters ever finished on Monday? When was the last time?

The 2023 Masters has plenty of weather coming through, and has already suffered its first rain delay. And with even more challenging weather expected in North Georgia this weekend, has A Tradition Unlike Any Other ever needed an extra day to finish? When was the last time the Masters finished on a Monday or later?

Well it’s actually happened five times in the history of The Masters, but it hasn’t happened since Spain’s Seve Ballesteros was a Monday winner in 1983.

It was the second green jacket for the Ryder Cup legend, who was also the champion in 1980, the second of his five career major wins.

Here is the list of every Masters that was not won on a Sunday in history. With the exception of World War II keeping the event from happening between 1943-45, there’s been a Masters every year since 1934.

1936: Horton Smith

1938: Henry Picard

1961: Charles Coe

1973: Tommy Aaron

1983: Seve Ballesteros