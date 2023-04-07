When will Michael Harris return to Braves’ lineup this season?

The Atlanta Braves added center fielder Michael Harris to the 10-day injured list on Friday, April 7. Harris injured his back sliding into second on a stolen base attempt against the San Diego Padres. He was removed from the game for precautionary reasons but wound up on the 10-day IL anyway. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled OF Eli White.

The #Braves today recalled OF Eli White to Atlanta and placed OF Michael Harris II on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 7, 2023

Michael Harris injury update

Harris has played in all seven games so far this season. He is hitting .217 with a double and an RBI. Harris has already swiped two stolen bases and is considered a legitimate threat to have a 30/30 season.

Atlanta has solid outfield depth to get by, while Harris is sidelined. Ronald Acuna leads the way and could slide over to center as long as Harris isn’t in the outfield. The Braves still have Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario, Kevin Pillar and Sam Hilliard to fill out the outfield. Pillar could also be another option to play center field with his defensive prowess. White could be depth on the bench, with Pillar and Hilliard getting first cracks at playing time.