What time will the third round of the Masters start on Saturday?

Weather is taking its toll on the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. The second round was suspended around 6 p.m. ET on Friday and will resume play at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday. The third round of the tournament was initially scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET.

While that timeline seems quite ambitious with some players still not having played the ninth hole, we’ll see how they can make it work at Augusta National. There are still 39 players left on the course of the 87 still in the tournament.

The cut line is currently at +2, with 51 players on that number or better. Brooks Koepka is the tournament leader at -12 having finished his second round already, and Tiger Woods is right on the bubble himself, with a score of +2 with seven holes remaining.