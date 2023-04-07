Ja Morant suffers hand injury Friday vs. Bucks, available to return

Update: Morant has come back into the game.

Update: Morant is available to return according to the Grizzlies, but it’s unclear whether he’ll actually go back in. Memphis still doesn’t have the No. 2 seed locked up, so there’s a chance he plays if the game is close. If the Grizzlies manage to pull away without him, he might not return.

Ja Morant is available to return for Grizz — Rob Fischer (@thefishnation) April 8, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant went to the locker room Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks after appearing to suffer a hand injury. Here’s a look at Morant appearing to hold his hand/wrist after a play in the game.

Ja Morant heads into the locker room after bumping into Jae Crowder and keeps holding his wrist pic.twitter.com/a9GpsTq7bu — dave (@nbadaves) April 8, 2023

Morant didn’t have any physical ailments of late with the Grizzlies, as his hip injury was really just a placeholder to avoid having him play a back-to-back set. This is bad news for the Grizzlies if it is a serious injury, as the team is hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Grizzlies have avoided the play-in tournament, so Morant does have some time to recover if he needs it. It’s likely he doesn’t come back in this game.

With Morant likely not returning, Tyus Jones will take over as the lead point guard for Memphis. Jones filled in admirably during Morant’s personal leave of absence in March, and has been a great backup for this team. Desmond Bane, the team’s rising shooting guard, will also see some additional usage if Morant stays out.