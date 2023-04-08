Blue Grass Stakes 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Blue Grass Stakes will take place at 5:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8 at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexingon, Kentucky. This is a major stepping stone to the upcoming Kentucky Derby with increased qualifying points in the second stage of the series. 200 total qualifying points will be awarded to the top five finishing horses — 100 for winning, 40 for placing, 30 for showing, and 20 and 10 to the 4th and 5th to finish, respectively.

Since just 20 horses qualify for the Derby each year based on a point system at select races, a win or place here is highly desirable and perhaps necessary with so little time left on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Tapit Trice has the best odds to win, and is currently in 11th place in the standings, so a top-five win at Keeneland would guarantee his spot in the Derby. Classic Car Wash is currently at 24th in points, just outside the qualifying group, and Raise Cain sits at 9th.

How to watch 2023 Blue Grass Stakes

Date: Saturday, April 8

Post time: 5:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Post positions + odds