Santa Anita Derby 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Kentucky Derby is four weeks away, and this weekend we get the final races of the second leg of the qualifying series. Southern California will play host to one of the three major qualifying races with the 2023 Santa Anita Derby.

The race post time is 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8. NBC will broadcast the race and Peacock will provide a live stream. This race will run immediately following the Blue Grass Stakes in Lexington, which has a 5:15 p.m. post time.

Practical Move comes into the race as an 8-to-5 morning line favorite. He will start in the fifth position and will look to fend off Geaux Rocket Ride (third position) and National Treasure (sixth position), which both have 3-to-1 odds. Skinner follows in the seventh position with 4-to-1 odds.

This race offers 100 points to the first place finisher, 40 to second, 30 to third, 20 to fourth, and 10 to fifth. Practical Move comes into the race in sixth place with 60 points, and could very well claim an invite to Churchill Downs even if he does not finish in the top five. Geaux Rocket Ride is currently in 29th position with 20 points and could use a first- or second-place finish to secure his spot.

One notable horse is National Treasure. He has run well this year, but has not yet earned Derby qualifying points due to having Bob Baffert as his trainer. Horses trained by the suspended trainer cannot earn qualifying points. The horse’s owner left Baffert and moved to a new trainer, so he can earn points in this race. A win would put him into the Derby, while a second place performance would put him on the borderline.

How to watch 2023 Santa Anita Derby

Date: Saturday, April 8

Post time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

