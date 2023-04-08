Wood Memorial 2023: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Road to the Kentucky Derby continues with the Wood Memorial at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, New York on Saturday, April 8 at 6:16 p.m. ET. The final prep race of the season, the 1-and-1/8-mile serves as one of the final chances for horses to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

The winner will receive 100 points, the runner-up 40, and the next three 30, 20, and 10. Hit Show enters as the favorite, currently sitting at 27th in the points standings for the Derby. With just 20 horses qualifying each year, a top finish could cement Hit Show’s spot at Churchill Downs. Slip Mahoney sits at 30th in the standings ahead of the race and will also need to get some points this weekend.

How to watch 2023 Wood Memorial

Date: Saturday, April 8

Post time: 6:16 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: foxsports.com/live, Fox Sports app

Post positions + odds