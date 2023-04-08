Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 287 title bout

UFC 287 is set to take place on Saturday, April 8, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a middleweight title bout rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The main card will start at 10:00 p.m. EDT and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Pereira (7-1) will enter the octagon for the first time since November 2022, when he defeated Adesanya to claim the middleweight title. He is a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC in 2021. The champion earned a title opportunity fairly quickly, took advantage of it, and got a win. The orthodox fighter averages 5.23 significant strikes per minute, 59 percent of them. Three of his four wins have come via KO/TKO, and two of them have come before the third round. He has made quick work of a few opponents. A win here on Saturday will solidify his status as champion and move him past Adesanya.

Adesanya (23-2) will look to regain his welterweight title after dropping it the last time out against Pereira. He had made three consecutive title defenses and was set to make his fourth. The judges had Adesanya up comfortably in the bout when Pereira went for the gusto one last time and was able to get the former champed backed into a wall and got the win. Now Adesanya will look to regain his title after losing it in an unexpected fashion. The last time he lost his title, he was able to win it on the following opportunity.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Pereira vs. Adesanya at UFC 287 on Saturday, April 8.

Money line odds

Pereira: +115

Adesanya: -135