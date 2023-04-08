Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 287 bout

UFC 287 will take place this Saturday, April 8 at Kaseya Center (formerly known as Miami-Dade Arena) in Miami, Florida. The main event will be a rematch for the UFC middleweight title between Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET and will be streaming on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-feature bout it will be a grudge match in the welterweight division between veterans Gilbert Burns (21-5) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16).

This fight could mark the end of the line for Masvidal. The 38-year-old “Gamebred” has not been very competitive in this past three, which he lost by lopisded decisions or stoppage. Burns seems to have found his second win after a loss to Kazmat Chimaev last year. He easily dispatched of Neil Magny in January and could be on the track for another shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

In Masvidal’s case, the 38-year old is stumbling iwith three straight losses. He will find it tough to go three rounds with Burns, but “Gamebred” has the ability to stop anyother with a strke, much like he did to Ben Askren several years ago.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Burns vs. Masvidal at UFC 2867 on Saturday, April 8.

Money line odds

Burns: -475

Masvidal: +380