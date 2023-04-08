Odds for Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set for Saturday, April 8, from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by Israel Adesanya (23-2) and Alex Pereira (7-1) facing off for the UFC middleweight championship. Adesanya seeks revenge after he was stunned in the fifth round by a Pereira flurry last November and lost his coveted middleweight championship.

There are plenty of other matches that should be well worth the wait — including a welterweight showdown between Gilbert Burns (21-6) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16). Another highly anticipated bout will be between Adrian Yanez (16-3) and Rob Font (19-6) in an exciting bantamweight matchup.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC 287 odds

Main card

Alex Pereira: +115

Israel Adesanya: -135

Gilbert Burns: -490

Jorge Masvidal: +390

Rob Font: +155

Adrian Yanez: -180

Kevin Holland: -245

Santiago Ponzinibbio: +205

Raul Rosas Jr. : -225

Christian Rodriguez: +190

Preliminary card

Chris Curtis: +110

Kelvin Gastelum: -130

Michelle Waterson-Goez: +140

Luana Pinheiro: -165

Karl Williams: -390

Chase Sherman: +320

Early Preliminary card

Gerald Meerschaert: +160

Joe Pyfer: -190

Cynthia Calvillo: +210

Lupita Godinez: -250

Shaylin Nuerdanbieke: -205

Steve Garcia: +175

Jaqueline Amorim: -250

Sam Hughes: +210