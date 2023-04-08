Odds for Alex Pereira-Israel Adesanya 2 at UFC 287

UFC 287 is set for Saturday, April 8, from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be highlighted by Israel Adesanya (23-2) and Alex Pereira (7-1) facing off for the UFC middleweight championship. Adesanya seeks revenge after he was stunned in the fifth round by a Pereira flurry last November and lost his coveted middleweight championship.
There are plenty of other matches that should be well worth the wait — including a welterweight showdown between Gilbert Burns (21-6) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16). Another highly anticipated bout will be between Adrian Yanez (16-3) and Rob Font (19-6) in an exciting bantamweight matchup.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC 287 odds
Main card
Alex Pereira: +115
Israel Adesanya: -135
Gilbert Burns: -490
Jorge Masvidal: +390
Rob Font: +155
Adrian Yanez: -180
Kevin Holland: -245
Santiago Ponzinibbio: +205
Raul Rosas Jr. : -225
Christian Rodriguez: +190
Preliminary card
Chris Curtis: +110
Kelvin Gastelum: -130
Michelle Waterson-Goez: +140
Luana Pinheiro: -165
Karl Williams: -390
Chase Sherman: +320
Early Preliminary card
Gerald Meerschaert: +160
Joe Pyfer: -190
Cynthia Calvillo: +210
Lupita Godinez: -250
Shaylin Nuerdanbieke: -205
Steve Garcia: +175
Jaqueline Amorim: -250
Sam Hughes: +210