Horses invited to compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Following today’s running of the 2022 Lexington Stakes, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete, and we know which horses will be invited to participate in the Run for the Roses on May 7th at Churchill Downs for the fastest two minutes in sports.

The Top 18 horses below are guaranteed an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but due to injury or eligible horses in the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby choosing not to participate, as many as 20 horses on this list will be given a chance to compete.

Below we have the complete list of horses eligible for a spot in the gate for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here is the complete list of horses available for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

2023 Road to Kentucky Derby Standings Place Horse Derby Points Trainer Earnings Place Horse Derby Points Trainer Earnings 1 Forte 190 Todd A. Pletcher $2,359,730 2 Angel of Empire 154 Brad H. Cox $1,026,375 3 Two Phil's 123 Larry Rivelli $643,850 4 Derma Sotogake (JPN) 100 Hidetaka Otonashi $1,112,319 5 Kingsbarn 100 Todd A. Pletcher $600,000 6 Practical Move 60 Tim Yakteen $372,000 7 Rocket Can 60 William I. Mott $284,025 8 Confidence Game 57 J. Keith Desormeaux $610,480 9 Raise Cain 54 Ben Colebrook $204,750 10 Wild On Ice 50 Joel H. Marr $366,400 11 Tapit Trice 150 Todd A. Pletcher $210,000 12 Sun Thunder 54 Kenneth G. McPeak 13 Verifying 54 Brad H. Cox 14 Mage 50 Gustavo Delgado $205,200 15 Blazing Sevens 46 Chad C. Brown 16 Reincarnate 45 Tim Yakteen $263,250 17 Jace's Road 45 Brad H. Cox $200,350 18 Cyclone Mischief 45 Dale L. Romans $137,525 19 Major Dude 40 Todd A. Pletcher $401,595 20 King Russell 40 Ron Moquett $227,500 21 Disarm 40 Steven M. Asmussen $200,000 22 Sun Thunder 34 Kenneth G. McPeek $135,250 23 Red Route One 33 Steven M. Asmussen $398,375

One horse from both the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby will also be eligible to enter the race, though many owners and trainers decide against making the trip. If the first horse refuses, the second will be given the option, then the third, and finally fourth. No horse below the fourth place finisher will be extended an invitation.

European Road to the Kentucky Derby

2023 European Road to Kentucky Derby Place Horse Derby Points Earnings Place Horse Derby Points Earnings 1 Brave Emperor 32 $132,182 2 Bold Act 30 $89,630 3 Killybegs Warrior 13 $62,470 4 Alzahir 11 $256,115 5 Belbek 10 $310,588 6 Auguste Rodin 10 $235,895 7 The Foxes 10 $96,445 8 Crypto Force 10 $79,054 9 Iconic Moment 6 $49,027 10 Tenjin 6 $34,172

Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby