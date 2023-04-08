 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Horses invited to compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete. Here are the 20 horses that will be given the chance to enter the gate at Churchill Downs on May 6th.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
A general view of roses in the winner’s circle with the Twin Spires in the background before the148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7th, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following today’s running of the 2022 Lexington Stakes, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete, and we know which horses will be invited to participate in the Run for the Roses on May 7th at Churchill Downs for the fastest two minutes in sports.

The Top 18 horses below are guaranteed an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but due to injury or eligible horses in the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby choosing not to participate, as many as 20 horses on this list will be given a chance to compete.

Below we have the complete list of horses eligible for a spot in the gate for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here is the complete list of horses available for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

2023 Road to Kentucky Derby Standings

1 Forte 190 Todd A. Pletcher $2,359,730
2 Angel of Empire 154 Brad H. Cox $1,026,375
3 Two Phil's 123 Larry Rivelli $643,850
4 Derma Sotogake (JPN) 100 Hidetaka Otonashi $1,112,319
5 Kingsbarn 100 Todd A. Pletcher $600,000
6 Practical Move 60 Tim Yakteen $372,000
7 Rocket Can 60 William I. Mott $284,025
8 Confidence Game 57 J. Keith Desormeaux $610,480
9 Raise Cain 54 Ben Colebrook $204,750
10 Wild On Ice 50 Joel H. Marr $366,400
11 Tapit Trice 150 Todd A. Pletcher $210,000
12 Sun Thunder 54 Kenneth G. McPeak
13 Verifying 54 Brad H. Cox
14 Mage 50 Gustavo Delgado $205,200
15 Blazing Sevens 46 Chad C. Brown
16 Reincarnate 45 Tim Yakteen $263,250
17 Jace's Road 45 Brad H. Cox $200,350
18 Cyclone Mischief 45 Dale L. Romans $137,525
19 Major Dude 40 Todd A. Pletcher $401,595
20 King Russell 40 Ron Moquett $227,500
21 Disarm 40 Steven M. Asmussen $200,000
22 Sun Thunder 34 Kenneth G. McPeek $135,250
23 Red Route One 33 Steven M. Asmussen $398,375

One horse from both the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby will also be eligible to enter the race, though many owners and trainers decide against making the trip. If the first horse refuses, the second will be given the option, then the third, and finally fourth. No horse below the fourth place finisher will be extended an invitation.

European Road to the Kentucky Derby

2023 European Road to Kentucky Derby

1 Brave Emperor 32 $132,182
2 Bold Act 30 $89,630
3 Killybegs Warrior 13 $62,470
4 Alzahir 11 $256,115
5 Belbek 10 $310,588
6 Auguste Rodin 10 $235,895
7 The Foxes 10 $96,445
8 Crypto Force 10 $79,054
9 Iconic Moment 6 $49,027
10 Tenjin 6 $34,172

Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby

2023 Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby

1 Mitono O 40 $275,615
2 Perriere 36 $383,601
3 Derma Sotogake 20 $1,162,164
4 Hero Call 16 $367,977
5 Mokku Mokku 16 $166,200
6 Z Lien 12 $172,038
7 Continuar 10 $337,889
8 Eclogite 9 $146,056
9 Omatsuri Otoko 8 $504,449
10 Eifer Teio 8 $124,575

