Horses invited to compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Following today’s running of the 2022 Lexington Stakes, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is now complete, and we know which horses will be invited to participate in the Run for the Roses on May 7th at Churchill Downs for the fastest two minutes in sports.
The Top 18 horses below are guaranteed an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but due to injury or eligible horses in the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby choosing not to participate, as many as 20 horses on this list will be given a chance to compete.
Below we have the complete list of horses eligible for a spot in the gate for the 2023 Kentucky Derby on May 6 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here is the complete list of horses available for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
2023 Road to Kentucky Derby Standings
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Trainer
|Earnings
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Trainer
|Earnings
|1
|Forte
|190
|Todd A. Pletcher
|$2,359,730
|2
|Angel of Empire
|154
|Brad H. Cox
|$1,026,375
|3
|Two Phil's
|123
|Larry Rivelli
|$643,850
|4
|Derma Sotogake (JPN)
|100
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|$1,112,319
|5
|Kingsbarn
|100
|Todd A. Pletcher
|$600,000
|6
|Practical Move
|60
|Tim Yakteen
|$372,000
|7
|Rocket Can
|60
|William I. Mott
|$284,025
|8
|Confidence Game
|57
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|$610,480
|9
|Raise Cain
|54
|Ben Colebrook
|$204,750
|10
|Wild On Ice
|50
|Joel H. Marr
|$366,400
|11
|Tapit Trice
|150
|Todd A. Pletcher
|$210,000
|12
|Sun Thunder
|54
|Kenneth G. McPeak
|13
|Verifying
|54
|Brad H. Cox
|14
|Mage
|50
|Gustavo Delgado
|$205,200
|15
|Blazing Sevens
|46
|Chad C. Brown
|16
|Reincarnate
|45
|Tim Yakteen
|$263,250
|17
|Jace's Road
|45
|Brad H. Cox
|$200,350
|18
|Cyclone Mischief
|45
|Dale L. Romans
|$137,525
|19
|Major Dude
|40
|Todd A. Pletcher
|$401,595
|20
|King Russell
|40
|Ron Moquett
|$227,500
|21
|Disarm
|40
|Steven M. Asmussen
|$200,000
|22
|Sun Thunder
|34
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|$135,250
|23
|Red Route One
|33
|Steven M. Asmussen
|$398,375
One horse from both the European Road and Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby will also be eligible to enter the race, though many owners and trainers decide against making the trip. If the first horse refuses, the second will be given the option, then the third, and finally fourth. No horse below the fourth place finisher will be extended an invitation.
European Road to the Kentucky Derby
2023 European Road to Kentucky Derby
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Earnings
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Earnings
|1
|Brave Emperor
|32
|$132,182
|2
|Bold Act
|30
|$89,630
|3
|Killybegs Warrior
|13
|$62,470
|4
|Alzahir
|11
|$256,115
|5
|Belbek
|10
|$310,588
|6
|Auguste Rodin
|10
|$235,895
|7
|The Foxes
|10
|$96,445
|8
|Crypto Force
|10
|$79,054
|9
|Iconic Moment
|6
|$49,027
|10
|Tenjin
|6
|$34,172
Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby
2023 Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Earnings
|Place
|Horse
|Derby Points
|Earnings
|1
|Mitono O
|40
|$275,615
|2
|Perriere
|36
|$383,601
|3
|Derma Sotogake
|20
|$1,162,164
|4
|Hero Call
|16
|$367,977
|5
|Mokku Mokku
|16
|$166,200
|6
|Z Lien
|12
|$172,038
|7
|Continuar
|10
|$337,889
|8
|Eclogite
|9
|$146,056
|9
|Omatsuri Otoko
|8
|$504,449
|10
|Eifer Teio
|8
|$124,575