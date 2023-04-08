Full undercard for Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza junior middleweight fight

We get a heavy slate of boxing on Saturday, April 8, and Showtime has an intriguing fight that could fly under the radar. Sebastian Fundora and Brian Mendoza will meet in Carson, California to battle for Fundora’s interim WBC junior middleweight title.

The Showtime card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and we can expect the Fundora-Mendoza main event to get underway late in the 11 p.m. hour, if not after midnight. Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) won the vacant title when he beat Erickson Lubin in April 2022 after a ninth round retirement. He successfully defended it that following October when he won a unanimous decision against Carlos Ocampo. Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) has won two straight by stoppage after losing two of his previous three fights. This is his first title fight.

Fundora is a sizable favorite in this fight with -1100 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Mendoza is a +600 underdog. The favored fight outcomes are Fundora decision at +100 and then Fundora stoppage at +110.

The main card includes a pair of lighter ten-round fights. Luis Nunez and Christian Olivo open the event with a ten-round featherweight bout. Nunez is a -290 favorite to win while Olivo is a +215 underdog. A Nunez decision is the favored outcome at +110 odds. The second bout on the main card will see Brandun Lee and Pedro Campa face off in a ten-round junior welterweight bout. Lee is a -1600 favorite and Campa is a +750 underdog. A Lee stoppage is the favored outcome with -170 odds.

Full Card for Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza