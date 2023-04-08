Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza fight time, live stream, more for junior middleweight bout

Saturday brings a busy day of championship boxing, and Showtime is getting in on the action with junior middleweight title fight. Sebastian Fundora puts his interim WBC junior middleweight title on the line when he faces off against Brian Mendoza in Carson, California.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza

The three-fight main card will get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The main event will likely begin late in the 11 p.m. hour or just after midnight.

To watch Fundora vs. Mendoza, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Fighter history

Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) has won seven straight fights since a split draw with Jamontay Clark for the WBC Youth junior middleweight title in 2019. In April 2022 he won the vacant WBC interim title when he forced Erickson Lubin to retire after nine rounds. He followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Ocampo in October.

Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) has won his last two fights after losing two of three. Both wins came via fifth-round stoppage at the Armory in Minneapolis. He stopped Benjamin Whitaker in March 2022 and knocked out Jeison Rosario the following November.

Fight odds

Fundora is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1100 while Mendoza is +600. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -170 and the under priced at +125. Fundora winning outcomes are +100 for a decision and +110 for a stoppage. Mendoza is +1400 to win a decision and +1100 to win by stoppage.

Full card for Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza