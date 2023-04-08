Full undercard for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez flyweight fight

Taking place in San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port, the vacant WBO flyweight will be up for grabs this Saturday night (April 8) as Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Cristian “El Chicarito” Gonzalez of Mexico (15-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds and will be the main event of an eight-fight card.

Jesse Rodriguez held the WBC super flyweight title back in 2022, and he has done well to dominate every opponent he has faced in his career. Through 17 professional fights (and at the ripe age of 23), Rodriguez has won every bout by either knockout or unanimous decision. A southpaw with devastating power in the division, he’ll look to thrill his hometown crowd in San Antonio, Texas.

Cristian Gonzalez, at 32 years old, is currently on a five-fight winning streak. He last bout came in March of 2022 where he did well to stop Juan Alejo with a left hook to the body. Still, he will need to enter Saturday’s fight with a solid defensive game plan, as the young lefty (Rodriguez) is always active in the ring.

Prior to Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) and Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) will square off for IBF & WBA super bantamweight titles, respectively. Akhmadaliev is a 28-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan and has been a unified super bantamweight champion since 2020, while also having won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics. Tapales, from The Philippines, is a former WBO bantamweight title holder himself and has nearly 40 professional fights on his record (despite being only two years older than Akhmadaliev).

For the Main event, Jesse Rodriguez is a staggering -3000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win outright, while his opponent Cristian Gonzalez is a 12/1 underdog on the moneyline. In terms of Akhmadaliev-Tapales, Akhmadaliev is a strong favorite (-500) to emerge victorious; Tapales is returning at +340 to upset the champ.

Full Card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez