How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Weather Guard Truck Race qualifying on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, and Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Speedy Cash Ford, race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 01, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend. The typical concrete track will be covered in dirt for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. Prior to the race, the Truck Series will go through four rounds of qualifying starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS2.

This race uses a unique qualifying format. Four 15-lap qualifying races will determine the 40-driver field. The four heats will be determined by random draw. Drivers will be awarded points based on their finishing position in each heat as well as for positions gained while qualifying. First will get 10 points, second nine, third eight etc, and any tiebreakers will be broken by current team owner points. Drivers will get a point for each car they pass ahead of their original starting position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 4:45 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kris Wright 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Kaden Honeycutt 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Norm Benning 6
7 Jonathan Davenport 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Stefan Parsons 20
17 Chase Briscoe 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Tanner Carrick 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Mason Massey 33
24 Josh Reaume 34
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Tyler Carpenter 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Jerry Bohlman 46
32 Andrew Gordon 47
33 William Byron 51
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Timmy Hill 56
36 Jessica Friesen 62
37 Joey Logano 66
38 Parker Kligerman 75
39 Matt Crafton 88
40 Ty Majeski 98
41 Ben Rhodes 99

