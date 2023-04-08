How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend. The typical concrete track will be covered in dirt for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. Prior to the race, the Truck Series will go through four rounds of qualifying starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS2.

This race uses a unique qualifying format. Four 15-lap qualifying races will determine the 40-driver field. The four heats will be determined by random draw. Drivers will be awarded points based on their finishing position in each heat as well as for positions gained while qualifying. First will get 10 points, second nine, third eight etc, and any tiebreakers will be broken by current team owner points. Drivers will get a point for each car they pass ahead of their original starting position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 4:45 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Entry list