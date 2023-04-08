 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Dirt

By Teddy Ricketson
Jack Wood, driver of the #24 Chevyliners.com Chevrolet, Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Speedco Ford, Derek Kraus, driver of the #19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet, and John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will run the 2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. This will be the sixth truck race of the season. A dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee will host the race. After two practice sessions on Friday, April 7, qualifying will precede the race on Saturday.

Qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS2. The qualifying process is unique for this track. The 40-truck field will be randomly assorted into 10 draws. Every 15 minutes, a 15-lap qualifier will be held. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position as well as earning an additional point based on how many positions they gain in their qualifier. Any potential ties with other drivers will be solved via current team owner standings.

The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will have three stages. The first will be 40 laps, the second will be 50, and the final stage will be comprised of 60 laps. This will only be the third iteration of this event. The first was won by Martin Truex Jr. in 1:49:30 in 2021. Ben Rhodes took the checkered flag in 2022 with a time of 1:37:55.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt truck race. We’ll provide updates on how the four heats are ordered and qualifying race results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kris Wright 02
2 Nick Sanchez 2
3 Kaden Honeycutt 04
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Norm Benning 6
7 Jonathan Davenport 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Stefan Parsons 20
17 Chase Briscoe 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Tanner Carrick 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Mason Massey 33
24 Josh Reaume 34
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Tyler Carpenter 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Jerry Bohlman 46
32 Andrew Gordon 47
33 William Byron 51
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Timmy Hill 56
36 Jessica Friesen 62
37 Joey Logano 66
38 Parker Kligerman 75
39 Matt Crafton 88
40 Ty Majeski 98
41 Ben Rhodes 99

