NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

NASCAR’s Truck Series will run the 2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. This will be the sixth truck race of the season. A dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee will host the race. After two practice sessions on Friday, April 7, qualifying will precede the race on Saturday.

Qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS2. The qualifying process is unique for this track. The 40-truck field will be randomly assorted into 10 draws. Every 15 minutes, a 15-lap qualifier will be held. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position as well as earning an additional point based on how many positions they gain in their qualifier. Any potential ties with other drivers will be solved via current team owner standings.

The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will have three stages. The first will be 40 laps, the second will be 50, and the final stage will be comprised of 60 laps. This will only be the third iteration of this event. The first was won by Martin Truex Jr. in 1:49:30 in 2021. Ben Rhodes took the checkered flag in 2022 with a time of 1:37:55.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt truck race. We’ll provide updates on how the four heats are ordered and qualifying race results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.