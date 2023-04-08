How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. Practice begins on Friday, April 7, with the four qualifying heats and the race following on Saturday.

The .533-mile concrete surface will be covered in dirt for this race. The event is a total of 150 laps. The first stage is 40, the second is 50, and the final stage is 60 laps. This will be the third time this race has been held. Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural race in 2021 at 1:49:30. Ben Rhodes took the checkered flag in 2022 with a time of 1:37:55.

How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.