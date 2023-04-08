 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Food City Dirt Race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DeWalt Toyota, Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, and Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for its races. The Xfinity Series is off, but the Truck Series and Cup Series will both be in action. The Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt as the Cup Series runs the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9. The day prior, qualifying will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS2.

This race will utilize heat qualifying. The 40-car field will be randomly split into four 10-car heats. Every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m. ET, one of the heats will run a 15-lap qualifier. Drivers will earn points in two ways. First, they will accrue points based on their finish in the heat. First will receive 10 points, second place will earn nine, third place will get eight, and so on. Drivers will get an additional point for every position they take in the heat. Current owner points will determine any tiebreakers.

2023 Food City Dirt Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Jonathan Davenport 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

