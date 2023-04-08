NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for its races. The Xfinity Series is off, but the Truck Series and Cup Series will both be in action. The Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt as the Cup Series runs the 2023 Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9. The day prior, qualifying will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS2.

This race will utilize heat qualifying. The 40-car field will be randomly split into four 10-car heats. Every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m. ET, one of the heats will run a 15-lap qualifier. Drivers will earn points in two ways. First, they will accrue points based on their finish in the heat. First will receive 10 points, second place will earn nine, third place will get eight, and so on. Drivers will get an additional point for every position they take in the heat. Current owner points will determine any tiebreakers.