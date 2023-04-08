NASCAR qualifying for Food City Dirt Race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The concrete Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered with dirt for the Cup Series’ first dirt race of the year. The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 9 with qualifying running the day prior.

Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS2. This race utilizes a unique qualifying format. The 40-car field will be randomly split into four 10-car heats. A heat will run a 15-lap qualifier every 15 minutes. Drivers can earn points in two ways. First, they will be awarded points based on their finish in the heat. First place will earn 10 points, second place will get 9 points, etc. Second, drivers will earn an additional point for each place they overtake in their heat. Current owners' points will be used to break any tiebreakers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City Dirt Race

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 6 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. ET, 6:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list