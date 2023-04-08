 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Food City Dirt Race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Bristol Motor Dirt Speedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Cole Custer, driver of the #41 Jacob Construction/HaasTooling Ford, Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Dex Imaging Ford, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The concrete Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered with dirt for the Cup Series’ first dirt race of the year. The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will be held on Sunday, April 9 with qualifying running the day prior.

Qualifying will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS2. This race utilizes a unique qualifying format. The 40-car field will be randomly split into four 10-car heats. A heat will run a 15-lap qualifier every 15 minutes. Drivers can earn points in two ways. First, they will be awarded points based on their finish in the heat. First place will earn 10 points, second place will get 9 points, etc. Second, drivers will earn an additional point for each place they overtake in their heat. Current owners' points will be used to break any tiebreakers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City Dirt Race

Date: Saturday, April 8
Time: 6 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. ET, 6:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS2, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Food City Dirt Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Jonathan Davenport 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

