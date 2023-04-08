NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next races. The concrete Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered with dirt for a Truck Series and Cup Series race. The Xfinity Series is off this week. The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will run on Sunday, April 9. Qualifying will be held the day before on Saturday.

Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. ET on FS2. The format for this race is unique and utilizes a heat system. The 40-car field will be randomly separated into four, 10-car heats. Every 15 minutes, another heat will run to set the starting lineup. Drivers will be able to earn points in two separate ways. In the first, they will be awarded points based on where they finish. First place will earn 10 points, second will receive nine, third will get eight etc. Then, drivers can also accrue points per the number of positions they overtake during the brief qualifying race. Current owners points will be utilized to settle any tiebreakers.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Food City Dirt Race. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000), and Chase Briscoe (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.