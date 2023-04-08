 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City Dirt Race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Mars Crunchy Cookie Toyota, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next races. The concrete Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered with dirt for a Truck Series and Cup Series race. The Xfinity Series is off this week. The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will run on Sunday, April 9. Qualifying will be held the day before on Saturday.

Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. ET on FS2. The format for this race is unique and utilizes a heat system. The 40-car field will be randomly separated into four, 10-car heats. Every 15 minutes, another heat will run to set the starting lineup. Drivers will be able to earn points in two separate ways. In the first, they will be awarded points based on where they finish. First place will earn 10 points, second will receive nine, third will get eight etc. Then, drivers can also accrue points per the number of positions they overtake during the brief qualifying race. Current owners points will be utilized to settle any tiebreakers.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 Food City Dirt Race. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000), and Chase Briscoe (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Food City Dirt Race entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Jonathan Davenport 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

