Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez fight time, live stream, more for flyweight bout

Set for this Saturday (April 8), the vacant WBO flyweight belt will be on the line as Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on Cristian “El Chicarito” Gonzalez of Mexico (15-1, 5 KOs). The bout, scheduled for 12 rounds, will take place at San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port—But who will be broadcasting Saturday’s eight-fight card?

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez

The card will start at 8 p.m. ET, with the Main event ring walks between Rodriguez-Gonzalez set tentatively for 11:00 p.m. ET.

DAZN is holding the broadcasting rights, so the card will stream live on DAZN.com (except for viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and on the DAZN app with a subscription (monthly prices starting from $19.99).

Fighter history

Jesse Rodriguez held the WBC super flyweight title back in 2022, and he has done well to dominate every opponent he has faced in his career. Through 17 professional fights (and at the ripe age of 23), Rodriguez has won every bout by either knockout or unanimous decision. A southpaw with devastating power in the division, he’ll look to thrill his hometown crowd in San Antonio, Texas.

Cristian Gonzalez, at 32 years old, is currently on a five-fight winning streak. He last bout came in March of 2022 where he did well to stop Juan Alejo with a left hook to the body. Still, he will need to enter Saturday’s fight with a solid defensive game plan, as the young lefty (Rodriguez) is always active in the ring.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodriguez is a massive moneyline favorite (-3000), leaving Gonzalez as a 12/1 underdog to win on Saturday night. The round total is set at 9.5 with the over slightly juiced to a price of -120. In the Winning Method market, “Rodriguez by KO/TKO/DQ” yields the shortest odds at -145, while “Gonzalez by Decision or Technical Decision” is priced longest at +2500 (same odds as an outright Draw).

Full card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez