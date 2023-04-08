Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales fight time, live stream, more for super bantamweight bout

Taking place prior to Saturday’s (April 8) main event of Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Cristian “El Chicarito” Gonzalez will be an IBF-WBA super bantamweight title fight between Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) and Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs). With San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port serving as the venue, Akhmadaliev-Tapales will be among the best fights on the 8-bout card—But who will be airing Saturday’s event in the “Lone Star” State?

How to watch Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales

The card will start at 8 p.m. ET, with the ring walks between Akhmadaliev-Tapales set tentatively for 10:00 p.m. ET.

DAZN is holding the broadcasting rights, which means the card will stream live on DAZN.com (except for viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and on the DAZN app with a subscription (monthly prices starting from $19.99).

Fighter history

Akhmadaliev is a 28-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan and has been a unified super bantamweight champion since 2020, while also having won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics. In Akhmadaliev’s last time out (also at Tech Port Arena), he earned a final-round TKO victory over Ronny Rios.

Tapales, from The Philippines, is a former WBO bantamweight title holder himself and has nearly 40 professional fights on his record (despite being only two years older than Akhmadaliev). In Tapales' last bout, he expeditiously defeated Hiroaki Teshigawara via TKO in round two.

Worth mentioning: Both Akhmadaliev and Tapales operate in the Southpaw stance.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Akhmadaliev is a hefty moneyline favorite at -500, leaving Tapales as a +340 underdog to win on Saturday night. The round total is set at 9.5 with the over slightly juiced to a price of -125. In the Winning Method market, “Akhmadaliev by KO/TKO/DQ” yields the shortest odds at -165, while an outright “Draw” shows the longest odds (+1800).

Full card for Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales