How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 30

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 30 this weekend as we hit the last big stretch of the season before the final week on Matchday 38. Arsenal still lead the league, eight points clear of second-place Manchester City as the Gunners chase down their first EPL title since the 2003-04 season. Newcastle, Tottenham, and Manchester United are all within three points of each other and occupy slots three through five as each team looks to lock in a top four spot ahead of the season’s end.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool to cap off the weekend, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. ET at Anfield Sunday morning. The Reds sit in ninth place, a full seven points outside of the European picture for next season. They’ve now gone winless in their last three league matches, most recently suffering a 4-1 defeat from Manchester City followed by a scoreless draw with Chelsea. On the other side, Arsenal have won their last seven consecutive EPL matches, outscoring their opponents 23-6 in that stretch.

Chelsea, sitting in 11th place, will play their second match since parting ways with their manager for the second time this season after Graham Potter’s departure earlier in the week. Their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa last week was the last straw after Potter was only able to log seven wins through his 22 EPL matches in charge. The Blues will face 13th-place Wolverhampton as they look to climb the table with just 10 matches left to go. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 30 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 30 schedule

Saturday, April 8

Manchester United v. Everton - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Tottenham v. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City v. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton v. Chelsea - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Aston Villa v. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brentford v. Newcastle - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Fulham v. West Ham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Southampton v. Manchester City - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, April 9

Leeds v. Crystal Palace - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Liverpool v. Arsenal - 11:30 a.m. ET, Peacock