Lazio vs. Juventus: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Lazio will take on Juventus this weekend in Matchday 29 action as they look to extend their winning streak to three straight. Juventus have been trying to climb back up the table after suffering a 15-point deduction earlier in the season, and now they sit just four points behind sixth-place Atalanta as they look to qualify for European soccer next season. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET and can be watched via livestream on ESPN3 or Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lazio v. Juventus

Date: Saturday, April 8

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN3, Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Lazio: +165

Draw: +190

Juventus: +185

Moneyline pick: Juventus +185

These sides are dead even heading into this match, though Juventus hold the historical edge as Lazio haven’t logged a win over them since December of 2019. Their last meeting ended up in a 1-0 Juve win in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals, while their previous Serie A meeting saw Juve cruise to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Old Lady have won their last three Serie A matches, and have won seven of their last eight as they’ve been determined to make it into the top four. They’re just six points back of Inter Milan, who occupy the fourth place spot with 50 points. Juve are led by Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored eight goals this season, while Filip Kostic leads the team in assists with eight throughout his campaign.

While both teams are in good form and the match could go either way, I’m leaning toward Juventus to end up on top as they desperately need points down the stretch if they want to get back into a European competition next season.