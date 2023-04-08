Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

On Saturday, April 8, undefeated Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time since forfeiting his WBC & WBO titles for missing weight last September. Now in the lightweight division, Stevenson will take on Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Here’s how you can tune in:

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

With the fight card beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the Main event ring walks for Stevenson and Yoshino are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET.

Viewers in the United States can access the entire card with a subscription to ESPN+. Those watching from the UK can find the fights on Sky Sports.

Fighter history

As mentioned in the introduction, Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) is looking to forget his last bout, despite winning in UD fashion. Since losing his belts, Stevenson has dropped significantly down the P4P rankings—And he seems to be taking that personally. A southpaw, Stevenson has every right to feel slighted, and he is one of the most complete fighters in any division. Now running with the lightweights (which is debatably the most competitive class at the moment), Stevenson will look to score a win in emphatic fashion against Yoshino.

Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs) enters his first fight outside of Japan as a slightly taller fighter. Despite only competing professionally in his own country, Yoshino is a certified knockout threat, as he has put his past three opponents on the canvas. This time, he’ll be in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey—Can Yoshino weather the storm on enemy territory?

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Stevenson is an overwhelming moneyline favorite at -1600, leaving Yoshino as an 8/1 underdog to win on Saturday night. With the round total set at 10.5, the over is heavily juiced to -340. In the Winning Method market, “Stevenson by Decision or Technical Decision” has the shortest odds at -230, while “Yoshino by Decision or Technical Decision” is the longest shot at +2500 (same odds as an outright Draw).

Full card for Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino