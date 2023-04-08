Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

After missing weight (and incidentally forfeiting the super featherweight WBC & WBO belts last September), undefeated Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring as a lightweight. Welcoming Stevenson to the division will be a fellow undefeated: Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KOs). The two lightweights are set to headline an eight-fight card on Saturday, April 8, at the Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson has had a brilliant career thus far, but he is still looking to head full steam into this next chapter. The lone blemish on his fighting resume is not even a loss, but the fact that he came in too heavy against Robson Conceicao his last time out. Since being stripped of his belts, Stevenson has only increased the chip on his shoulder. With masterful ring command and slick defense, Stevenson is a problem for anyone in the lightweight division.

Yoshino is entering his first fight outside of his home country. With that, he also has the daunting task of going into Stevenson’s backyard: Brick City aka Newark, New Jersey. Still, Yoshino is a respectable boxer with devasting punching power for a lightweight. He has won his past three fights via knockout, stopping his opponents in 75 percent of his professional matches. With that said, Yoshino will have his work cut out for him trying to square up Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1600 favorite while Shuichiro Yoshino is an 8/1 underdog.

