Tapit Trice wins 2023 Blue Grass Stakes by edging out Verifying

The favorite won the Blue Grass Stakes and will secure a Kentucky Derby invite.

By David Fucillo Updated
General views of the grounds during the 2022 Breeders Cup at Keeneland Race Course on November 04, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We got a thriller at the 2023 Bluegrass Stakes, but the favorite took care of business. Tapit Trice (6/5) edged out Verifying (7/2) in a thrilling finish that saw the two favorites duel all the way to the end. Blazing Sevens finished third after closing with 5/1 odds to win.

There was an appeal after Verifying’s team thought Tapit Trice got too close and initiated contact. However, the appeal was denied when it became clear there was incidental contact with both horses getting a little physical.

Tapit Trice entered the race in 11th place overall in the Kentucky Derby standings. The win moves the colt into third place and effectively locks in an invite to Churchill Downs. Verifying was ranked 41st in the standings with 14 points. The 40 points for second place moves Verifying into a ninth place tie and should secure a Derby invite. Blazing Sevens picked up 30 points and moves into 13th place in the standings.

Win: Tapit Trice
$5.28, $3.12, $2.64

Place: Verifying
$3.70, $2.92

Show: Blazing Sevens
$3.74

$1.00 Exacta 1-3 $8.77
$0.50 Tri 1-3-8 $21.91
$0.10 Super 1-3-8-7 $22.32

