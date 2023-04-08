Practical Move wins 2023 Santa Anita Derby, holds off Mandarin Hero by a nose

Practical Move edged out Mandarin Hero to win the 2023 Santa Anita Derby. There was a lot of contact, but it appeared to be incidental and Practical Move held off the Japanese horse. Skinner finished third in race. Mandarin Hero was the first Japanese horse to compete at the Santa Anita Derby. National Treasure finished fourth and One In Vermillion finished fifth.

Santa Anita Derby (G1)

1800m, 750.000 USD

Santa Anita



Practical Move (USA)

(3C Practical Joke - Ack Naughty, by Afleet Alex)

J :Ramon A. Vazquez

T :Tim Yakteen

O :Pierre Amestoy/Leslie Amestoy/Roger Bersley

B :Chad Brown & Head of Plains Partners

With the win, Mandarin Hero found his way to the Kentucky Derby, whereas the chalk in Practical Move had already locked up a spot as he went off at even money. But for Hero’s trainer Terunobu Fujita, who will be one of of the stories in Louisville, it’s his first mount in the Run for the Roses.

Practical Move came into the race ranked sixth in the Kentucky Derby standings, so this victory guarantees an invite. Skinner ranked 39th and the 30 points puts him on the fence in the standings ahead of the Wood Memorial this week and the Lexington Stakes next week.

Win: Practical Move

$4.00, $3.00, $2.20

Place: Mandarin Hero

$6.60, $4.00

Show: Skinner

$2.60

$1 Exacta 5-8: $15.10

$0.50 Tri 5-8-7: $27.10

$0.10 Super 5-8-7-6: $10.08