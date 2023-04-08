Lord Miles stuns 2023 Wood Memorial at 59-1 to the Kentucky Derby

The penultimate weekend of the road to the Kentucky Derby wrapped up with a huge shocker at Aqueduct. Lord Miles won the 2023 Wood Memorial after closing as a 58/1 longshot. The favorite, Hit Show finished second and Dreamlike came in third. Arctic Arrogance closed in the fourth position.

What an exciting Wood Memorial (GII) as three horses hit the wire together! "A huge shocker" said announcer @Inthegrandstand after the race as #8 LORD MILES ($120.50) wins the photo. The 3yo son of Curlin was ridden by Paco Lopez and is trained by @SaffieJosephJr. pic.twitter.com/N3vRgAyp2C — TVG (@TVG) April 8, 2023

Lord Miles had five (5) points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby entering today’s contest, but he is now a lock for Louisville with 100 points and the win in the Grade II stakes race. Hit Show was in 27th place with 20 points and this second-place showing moves him into the top ten for Churchill Downs.

While the pace of the race was a bit slow, and there will be questions about whether anyone from the NYRA prep race will have a chance at Churchill with a 1:51.17 over nine furlongs not exactly flying, it’s still one of the great upsets of the early three-year-old season. And an unexpected trip to Louisville for Lord Miles is forthcoming

Win: Lord Miles

$120.50, $25.60, $13.20

Place: Hit Show

$3.50, $2.70

Show: Dreamlike

$4.60

$1 Exacta: 8-13 $134.50

$0.50 Tri: 8-13-1 $425.75

$0.10 Super 8-13-1-7: $291.85