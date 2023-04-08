 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Masters on Saturday

The third round at the 2023 Masters tees off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Augusta National after several weather delays. We have a full list of tee times.

The Masters - Final Round Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After weather delays on Friday, Round 2 of the 87th Masters has finally wrapped up on Saturday morning, with the cut at +3. A field of 55 golfers will head into weekend play — a field that includes Tiger Woods, who eked in at +3. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm lead the pack at -12 and -10, respectively, and will be the final group to play on Saturday.

Rahm is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook as Round 3 tees off, at +140, with Koepka at +165. After the two leaders, there is a huge leap on the odds board to Collin Morikawa at +1600, who sits at -6 after two rounds. Rain is already pouring down at Augusta today, and will not let up throughout the day, making course conditions much more challenging.

Golfers will split starts on the first and tenth tee, so two groups will tee off at the same time throughout the afternoon due to yesterday’s weather delays.

Here is the full list of tee times for the third round of the Masters on Saturday, April 8.

2023 Masters Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:06 p.m. Tee No. 1 Brooks Koepka Jon Rahm Sam Bennett
12:54 p.m. Tee No. 1 Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Jason Day
12:42 p.m. Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Jordan Spieth Cameron Young
12:30 p.m. Tee No. 1 Gary Woodland Phil Mickelson Joaquin Niemann
12:18 p.m. Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Russell Henley Shane Lowry
12:06 p.m. Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Ryan Fox Patrick Reed
11:54 a.m. Tee No. 1 Hideki Matsuyama Harris English Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:42 a.m Tee No. 1 Tom Kim Keegan Bradley Xander Schauffele
11:30 a.m. Tee No. 1 Adam Scott Patrick Cantlay Cameron Smith
11:30 a.m. Tee No. 10 Sepp Straka Harold Varner III Dustin Johnson
11:42 a.m Tee No. 10 Scottie Scheffler Tommy Fleetwood Tony Finau
11:54 a.m. Tee No. 10 Sahith Theegala Abraham Ancer Mito Pereira
12:06 p.m. Tee No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton Max Homa Chris Kirk
12:18 p.m. Tee No. 10 Taylor Moore Si Woo Kim Zach Johnson
12:30 p.m. Tee No. 10 Fred Couples Mackenzie Hughes Seamus Power
12:42 p.m. Tee No. 10 J.T. Poston Talor Gooch Keith Mitchell
12:54 p.m. Tee No. 10 Charl Schwartzel Billy Horschel Scott Stallings
1:06 p.m. Tee No. 10 Thomas Pieters Tiger Woods Sungjae Im

