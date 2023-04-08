Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Masters on Saturday

After weather delays on Friday, Round 2 of the 87th Masters has finally wrapped up on Saturday morning, with the cut at +3. A field of 55 golfers will head into weekend play — a field that includes Tiger Woods, who eked in at +3. Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm lead the pack at -12 and -10, respectively, and will be the final group to play on Saturday.

Rahm is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook as Round 3 tees off, at +140, with Koepka at +165. After the two leaders, there is a huge leap on the odds board to Collin Morikawa at +1600, who sits at -6 after two rounds. Rain is already pouring down at Augusta today, and will not let up throughout the day, making course conditions much more challenging.

Golfers will split starts on the first and tenth tee, so two groups will tee off at the same time throughout the afternoon due to yesterday’s weather delays.

Here is the full list of tee times for the third round of the Masters on Saturday, April 8.