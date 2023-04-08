 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 Masters heading into Round 3

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2023 Masters Tournament following Friday’s cut.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Round Two Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

After weather delays caused suspended play on Friday, Round 2 of the 2023 Masters wrapped up on Saturday morning, and finalized the cut line at +3. A total of 55 golfers will head into weekend play, including Tiger Woods, who just barely made it inside the cut line.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm sit atop the leaderboard heading into Round 3, with Rahm the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook after the cut. His odds sit at +140, with Koepka behind at +165 and Collin Morikawa in the third spot after a huge jump at +1600. Viktor Hovland, also at -6 after two days, sits at +2200.

With rain on the forecast for the entire day on Saturday, the course will be a challenging one to play, and we may see further delays in the third round. Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Masters with the remaining field heading into Round 3.

2023 Masters Round 3 Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +140 −650 −2000
Brooks Koepka +165 −500 −1600
Collin Morikawa +1600 +150 −200
Viktor Hovland +2200 +210 −140
Jordan Spieth +2200 +200 −150
Jason Day +2500 +240 −140
Cameron Young +3000 +280 −105
Sam Burns +4000 +360 +120
Sam Bennett +4000 +350 +120
Shane Lowry +7500 +600 +180
Justin Rose +7500 +550 +180
Scottie Scheffler +8000 +550 +175
Joaquin Niemann +8000 +650 +200
Patrick Cantlay +11000 +750 +225
Hideki Matsuyama +11000 +800 +240
Xander Schauffele +13000 +900 +260
Russell Henley +13000 +1000 +280
Cameron Smith +13000 +1000 +300
Patrick Reed +18000 +1100 +320
Gary Woodland +20000 +1200 +360
Tony Finau +25000 +1400 +360
Phil Mickelson +25000 +1600 +450
Matthew Fitzpatrick +25000 +1400 +400
Dustin Johnson +25000 +1400 +400
Ryan Fox +30000 +2000 +550
Adam Scott +35000 +2200 +550
Joohyung Kim +40000 +2200 +550
Tommy Fleetwood +50000 +2800 +650
K.H.Lee +50000 +2800 +700
Keegan Bradley +50000 +2500 +650
Max Homa +60000 +3500 +750
Harris English +80000 +3500 +900
Tyrrell Hatton +100000 +5000 +1100
Abraham Ancer +100000 +5500 +1200
Sahith Theegala +100000 +5000 +1100
Harold Varner III +150000 +7500 +1400
Mito Pereira +150000 +6500 +1400
Sepp Straka +200000 +10000 +2000
Si Woo Kim +250000 +15000 +2800
Seamus Power +250000 +25000 +3500
Chris Kirk +250000 +11000 +2000
Zach Johnson +500000 +40000 +10000
Tiger Woods +500000 +40000 +8000
Thomas Pieters +500000 +50000 +15000
Talor Gooch +500000 +40000 +6000
Sung-Jae Im +500000 +30000 +4000
Mackenzie Hughes +500000 +40000 +9000
Fred Couples +500000 +50000 +13000
Billy Horschel +500000 +50000 +18000
Scott Stallings +500000 +50000 +30000
J.T. Poston +500000 +40000 +11000
Taylor Moore +500000 +30000 +4500
Keith Mitchell +500000 +35000 +5500
Charl Schwartzel N/A +50000 +30000

