Odds to win 2023 Masters heading into Round 3

After weather delays caused suspended play on Friday, Round 2 of the 2023 Masters wrapped up on Saturday morning, and finalized the cut line at +3. A total of 55 golfers will head into weekend play, including Tiger Woods, who just barely made it inside the cut line.

Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm sit atop the leaderboard heading into Round 3, with Rahm the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook after the cut. His odds sit at +140, with Koepka behind at +165 and Collin Morikawa in the third spot after a huge jump at +1600. Viktor Hovland, also at -6 after two days, sits at +2200.

With rain on the forecast for the entire day on Saturday, the course will be a challenging one to play, and we may see further delays in the third round. Here is the full list of odds to win the 2023 Masters with the remaining field heading into Round 3.