Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, April 8

We have just three games on Saturday’s NBA slate, and plenty of big names will be resting with their respective teams having already sorted out their playoff position. However, there are still some games that will have an impact on the postseason. Here’s a look at our favorite player props from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-125)

Even with Karl-Anthony Towns back, Gobert has been pulling down boards at a high clip. He’s hit double-digit rebounds in the last seven contests, hitting the over on this line four times. Two of the under have come at 12 rebounds. With the Spurs tanking and playing backups, Gobert should have favorable matchups for the entire game. Look for him to go over this line.

Kawhi Leonard under 25.5 points vs. Trail Blazers (-125)

Leonard has been excellent in the last 12 games, averaging 26.2 points on 52.9% shooting. However, he’s gone under this line seven times in that span, including four times in the last five games. There’s blowout potential here, which means Leonard could get some additional rest in this game. That would mean less playing time for him to hit the over on this line. The under is the safer play.

Ochai Agbaji over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nuggets (-115)

Agbaji failed to find the basket from behind the arc in the last game, but he was shooting 39% from deep over six games prior to his 0-8 clunker. In that six-game span, Agbaji hit the over on this line three times, and hit at least two triples in each game. The Nuggets are likely to roll with mostly backups here, which means a favorable matchup for the Jazz rookie.