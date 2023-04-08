NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, April 8

With only three games on Saturday’s NBA slate and a handful of top players resting, there’s a chance you’re going to be rostering some unfamiliar names in DFS lineups as value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Clippers, $5,000

We’ve got at least one notable name here who fits the price point. Gordon is officially off the injury report and has topped 19 DKFP in five straight games. He gets an excellent matchup against the tanking Trail Blazers, who have allowed the 27th most fantasy points to opposing wings. Gordon’s ability to hit from the perimeter gives him some nice upside for Saturday’s contest.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

With the Nuggets already locking up the No. 1 seed, they are leaning on the bench more. Watson, a rookie who didn’t see much run for most of the year, has been getting big minutes of late. He’s hit 20+ DKFP in three of the last four games, and should be able to have a solid outing against the Jazz today.

Gorgui Dieng, San Antonio Spurs, $3,900

Dieng has been playing more with the Spurs leaning into the tank completely. He did have one dud in the last five games, but also topped 30 DKFP in that stretch. The Timberwolves have actually been a little below the league average against big men, allowing the 17th most fantasy points to centers. That bodes well for Dieng.