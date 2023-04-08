Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Spurs on Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hope to avoid a letdown against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) in Saturday afternoon’s clash. The Timberwolves are in the midst of a heated playoff race, while the Spurs are just waiting for the lottery.

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for the Timberwolves but is expected to play. Keldon Johnson is questionable for San Antonio and his workload will be unknown even if he is eventually listed as available.

The Timberwolves are 14-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 232.5. Minnesota is -1050 on the moneyline, while San Antonio is +700.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +14

The Timberwolves should win this game, largely because the Spurs will be trying to lose it. However, covering a 14-point spread is not an easy feat. The Timberwolves are 4-6 ATS is their last 10 games, and haven’t won by double digits since March 13 against the Hawks. The Spurs have lost their last seven games by double digits but they are 2-2 straight up in their last four. Look for San Antonio to show enough fight at home to cover this number.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

The Spurs have gone over their totals in five of the last seven games, and rank eighth in the league in scoring over the last five games. The Timberwolves have slowed down significantly offensively, hitting the under in five of their last six games. This one should be a bit more high scoring with neither team considered a juggernaut defensively. Look for the over to hit.