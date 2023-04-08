Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers on Saturday

The Portland Trail Blazers (33-47) meet the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) Saturday afternoon with one team tanking and the other in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture. The Trail Blazers have shut their starters down, while the Clippers hope to avoid the play-in tournament to allow the injured Paul George to get more rest.

Shaedon Sharpe is probable for Portland, while Drew Eubanks is questionable. Eric Gordon is available for the Clippers.

The Clippers are 17-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 230. Los Angeles is -1650 on the moneyline, while Portland is +950.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers, 4 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +17

Similar to the Timberwolves-Spurs game, the Clippers should have no problems getting a victory. The Trail Blazers have actually been competent of late, going 3-0 ATS after losing three games by huge margins. In fact, they even beat Minnesota a few days ago to throw a wrench in the playoff picture. The Clippers should be able to avoid that scenario but Sharpe coming back in helps Portland keep this close.

Over/Under: Over 230

The Trail Blazers have gone under their totals in five of the last seven games. The Clippers, meanwhile, have hit the over in six of their last seven games. Their totals have been hovering around this point during that stretch, so it’s likely LA keeps up its strong offensive production at home Saturday. With Sharpe coming back in, the Blazers should do enough offensively for the over to hit.