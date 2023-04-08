Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, April 8

After a series of home opener reschedulings and weather postponements threw the midweek schedule for a loop, MLB is back with a full slate of games on Saturday — which means plenty of DFS options to choose from. The main set of games gets going at 7:05 p.m. ET tonight, so let’s go over our favorite stacks for Saturday, April 8th.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, April 8th

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,600)

Nolan Arenado ($5,000)

Willson Contreras ($4,100)

Dylan Carlson ($3,500)

The Cardinals were shut down by Brandon Woodruff in Friday’s loss, but St. Louis should bounce back in a big way against Eric Lauer today. Goldschmidt (1.032 OPS in 14 at-bats), Arenado (1.090 OPS in 20 ABs) and Contreras (.964 in 10 ABs) are all lefty-mashers who have taken Lauer deep at least once in their careers, while the switch hitter Carlson fares much better against southpaws (career .317/.376/.491 line against lefties). DraftKings Sportsbook has this among the highest run totals of the day at 9, so you’ll want to take full advantage.

Will Smith ($5,800)

Max Muncy ($4,800)

David Peralta ($3,500)

James Outman ($3,400)

Smith is a pricy option here, but for good reason, as he’s been red-hot to start the year and has also crushed Arizona starter Zach Davies in his career (.417/.500/1.083 two homers and two doubles in 12 at-bats). Plus, rookie Outman (1.369 OPS so far this year) and Peralta (.900 career OPS against Davies) have been starting consistently against right-handers and can help you make up some of those savings. With a run total set at 9.5, you’ll want a piece of this game.

Joey Meneses ($4,900)

Lane Thomas ($3,700)

Jeimer Candelario ($3,400)

Alex Call ($3,000)

If you’re looking for production on a budget, you could do a lot worse than Coors Field. (The run total at DraftKings Sportsbook is currently set at 11, the highest of the slate.) The Nationals will be facing Rockies lefty Austin Gomber tonight, which makes Meneses, Thomas and Candelario intriguing plays — all three fare much better against lefties than righties. Call, meanwhile, has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, even hitting leadoff on occasion, and homered in Colorado yesterday.