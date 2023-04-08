Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 8th

After an irregular schedule full of days off following home openers and inclement weather, all 30 MLB teams are in action on Saturday. The first game gets underway at 2:10 p.m. ET and the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels provide the nightcap at 9:07 p.m. ET. With a full slate to choose from, here are our favorite player props for Saturday, April 8th.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, April 8

Jeffrey Springs over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Springs had his way with the Detroit Tigers in his first start of the year, throwing six no-hit innings to go with a whopping 12 Ks. Granted, the Oakland Athletics aren’t quite as sorry (or strikeout-happy) of a lineup, but they’re not exactly the ‘27 New York Yankees either. Springs should also be able to throw more than the 81 pitches he tossed in that game, and his elite changeup makes seven punchouts an eminently reachable target.

Nolan Arenado over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Arenado has shown hardly any pop so far this year, with just one extra-base hit in seven games for the St. Louis Cardinals. But I expect that to change on Saturday: Not only has Arenado killed lefties throughout his career, but he specifically has great numbers against Milwaukee Brewers southpaw Eric Lauer (.300/.440/.650 in 20 at-bats with three homers and a double). The Redbirds should be eager to bounce back after getting blanked in Friday’s loss, and Arenado will be leading the way.

Kodai Senga, over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Sometimes it’s best not to overthink things. Senga punched out eight in just 5.1 innings in his first career MLB start last weekend against the Miami Marlins, and it’s not hard to see why.

Kodai Senga, 97mph Fastball and 85mph Ghost Fork, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/C4OLiSUQzk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 2, 2023

Good luck with that. The Marlins have the highest K-rate against right-handed pitchers in all of baseball so far this year, and Senga should be able to hit at least six with ease.

Lane Thomas over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Not only does Thomas have the luxury of a start at Coors Field, but the lefty-killer (.296/.365/.489 in his career) should also be atop the Washington Nationals’ lineup against southpaw Austin Gomber, meaning more at-bats and more opportunities to hit this over. Thomas is batting .375 on the season thus far and should be in for a big day.