MLB lineups for Saturday, April 8th: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

MLB’s dance card is full on Saturday, featuring all 30 teams in action throughout the day. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who should you have in your fantasy lineup? Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Saturday, April 8th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.

MLB starting lineups: Saturday, April 8th

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

Jeremy Pena’s struggles have finally dropped him out of the leadoff spot on Saturday against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, as Chas McCormick will draw the start in left and bat first.

Astros lineup with Luis Garcia on the mound:

Another day, another game in which Trevor Larnach bats third for Minnesota — as long as the Twins are facing a righty, he’ll be locked into the middle of the lineup and a great source of counting stats. Joey Gallo is out of the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with soreness in his side.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the second game of the series against the Houston Astros



1. Byron Buxton DH

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Trevor Larnach RF

4. Jose Miranda 3B

5. Nick Gordon LF

6. Donovan Solano 1B

7. Kyle Farmer 2B

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Joe Ryan P

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 4:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox TBA

Nick Maton has slid into the leadoff spot for the Tigers, while Miguel Cabrera gets a day off.

It's a beautiful and busy day in the @DistrictDetroit!



Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA