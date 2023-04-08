MLB lineups for Saturday, April 8th: Who’s starting, who’s sitting

MLB’s dance card is full on Saturday, featuring all 30 teams in action throughout the day. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who should you have in your fantasy lineup? Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Saturday, April 8th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.
MLB starting lineups: Saturday, April 8th
Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET
Jeremy Pena’s struggles have finally dropped him out of the leadoff spot on Saturday against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan, as Chas McCormick will draw the start in left and bat first.
Astros lineup with Luis Garcia on the mound: pic.twitter.com/9QB8oQrPun— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 8, 2023
Another day, another game in which Trevor Larnach bats third for Minnesota — as long as the Twins are facing a righty, he’ll be locked into the middle of the lineup and a great source of counting stats. Joey Gallo is out of the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with soreness in his side.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the second game of the series against the Houston Astros— Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 8, 2023
1. Byron Buxton DH
2. Carlos Correa SS
3. Trevor Larnach RF
4. Jose Miranda 3B
5. Nick Gordon LF
6. Donovan Solano 1B
7. Kyle Farmer 2B
8. Christian Vásquez C
9. Michael A. Taylor CF
Joe Ryan P
Kansas City Royals vs. San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m. ET
TBA
Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers, 4:10 p.m. ET
Red Sox TBA
Nick Maton has slid into the leadoff spot for the Tigers, while Miguel Cabrera gets a day off.
It's a beautiful and busy day in the @DistrictDetroit!— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2023
Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m. ET
TBA
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET
TBA
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET
TBA
San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
TBA
Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET
TBA
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET
TBA